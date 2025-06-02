How to look well-groomed at no extra cost — useful life hacks

A pretty girl. Photo: Freepik

A beautiful woman is not always about expensive brands or salon treatments. Often, it's the grooming that makes the biggest impression — when you can see that a person loves herself and takes care of herself every day, and not once a year to visit a cosmetologist. And the good news is that you don't need to spend a lot of money for it. All you need is consistency and a little attention to yourself.

How should a woman take care of herself?

Water, sleep, and food are the three pillars of beauty

No matter how trite it may sound, no cream can help without water, proper sleep, and food. Dull skin, bags under the eyes, and brittle hair are not caused by bad cosmetics, but by overwork and dehydration. Drink clean water, sleep at least 7-8 hours, and don't forget about vegetables. It really works.

Hair

Clean, tidy, and lively hair adds +100 points to your look. You don't have to style it every day. It is enough to wash it on time, make a mask once a week (even with burdock oil), and cut the ends. And find a haircut that really suits you. It's an investment, not a luxury.

Your hands are your business card

Well-groomed hands are immediately visible. Even if your nails are short, the main thing is to keep them clean, filed, and your skin moisturised. Instead of an expensive cream, use a drop of olive oil or petroleum jelly at night. The effect is just as good.

The smell of cleanliness is better than perfume

You don't have to have an expensive fragrance. The main thing is to smell clean. Fresh underwear, a pleasant shower gel, a little deodorant, and you are already leaving a pleasant mark.

So, being well-groomed is not about money, it's about how you treat yourself. When you are important to yourself, it is immediately apparent. And even without makeup, without trendy clothes, you are attractive. Because self-love is the main accessory that cannot be replaced by anything else.

