How long can a pedicure last? Experts give the answer

In summer, you don't want to think about the little things, especially your toenails. That's why a pedicure with a coating is a real lifesaver: beautiful, neat, and minimal hassle. Especially when it comes to gel polish, it can look ideal for weeks.

However, few people consider how long gel polish can be worn on the feet, and Novyny.LIVE will tell you about it.

How long does the gel actually stay on your feet?

On average, it takes 3 to 6 weeks. But that's not an exact date, it's more of a range. Some people's nails grow more slowly, while others' grow much faster, so it varies from person to person. If you notice that the coating has started to peel off, has come unstuck near the cuticle, or the color has changed, this is a sign that it is time to remove it, even if only two weeks have passed.

By the way, if you often wear closed shoes (such as trainers or ballet flats), it is better to renew your gel polish pedicure more often. Under stress, the coating can "work" on the nail plate, which is not very good for the health of your nails.

How long can you wear regular nail polish?

It all depends on the type of nail polish you use and how active your lifestyle is. For some people, it lasts two days, while for others, it lasts up to ten days. However, as soon as chips appear or the polish becomes dull, it is time to refresh it. Fortunately, unlike gel polish, regular nail polish can be removed at home without any issues. However, if you don't want to damage your nail plate, it's better to remove gel polish at a salon. It will be both safe and neat.

