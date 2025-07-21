Best low-maintenance haircut of 2025: French layers for all hair types

A girl is having her hair cut. Photo: Freepik

If you are looking for something stylish but hassle-free, consider French haircuts. That's exactly the kind of option where beauty doesn't require extra effort. Stylists have finally helped us understand what their secret is.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you which hairstyle always looks natural and stylish.

What is special about the French haircut?

We will talk about the modern multi-layered haircut that suits any hair type. It became popular thanks to the technique. By the way, an interesting fact is that French haircuts are done on almost dry hair. And that's cool because you can immediately see how the shape changes.

You can clearly see how the bangs fall, how the strands are shortened, and most importantly, in the morning, everything will look the same as it did after the salon. No surprises.

Multi-layered haircut. Photo from Instagram

Why should you choose this particular haircut?

Here are some obvious reasons:

The result is immediately visible. Everything looks neat and stylish — once cut, it will stay that way.

No need for lengthy styling. The multi-layered structure helps the hair "keep its shape" even without a hairdryer or styling products.

There is plenty to choose from. You can go for a light haircut with soft lines or emphasize your bangs. It all depends on your mood and style.

Overall, the French haircut is all about confidence without excessive pretension. It always looks stylish and suits women of all ages.

The stylish haircut for all times. Photo from Instagram

And here's a tip from us: before going to the salon, be sure to save photos of the haircuts you like best. It will help the stylist understand you better and possibly offer something of their own. And don't forget: a good haircut doesn't just beautify — it emphasizes your strongest features.

