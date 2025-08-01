Fall 2025 wardrobe essentials — classic pieces that always work

Woman in a hat. Photo: freepik

Fall is already here, so it's time to update your wardrobe. But don't rush to the store just yet; you probably already have most of this season's main trends. This year, designers decided not to create extravagant pieces, but rather to rely on proven classics. We appreciate these classics for their comfort, versatility, and style.

Novyny.LIVE shares four key trends of Fall 2025 to help you look modern without changing your entire wardrobe.

Must-have basics for Fall 2025

Pencil skirt

The style that was once considered too "office-y" is now the main character on the catwalks. Designers like Miu Miu, Gucci, Prada, and Fendi have brought it back to their collections. While it was once associated with a strict dress code, it is now perceived as a symbol of restrained elegance.

Pencil skirt. Photo from Instagram

The midi length adds a touch of femininity without being overly dramatic, creating a neat yet not boring look. It's the perfect choice for those who want to combine style and practicality.

Cardigan

Fall is impossible without knitwear. This season, cardigans are at the peak of popularity. They can be thin with buttons, oversized, patterned, or basic.

Cardigan. Photo from Instagram

The main advantage of a cardigan is its versatility — it can be worn with any look, from business to romantic. If you don't have one yet, fall 2025 is the perfect time to correct this injustice.

Boot cut jeans

The popularity of boot cut jeans is evident in the numbers. In the last few months alone, demand for them has increased by more than 400%, according to Lyst data. Influencers and fashion editors alike wear them.

Boot cut jeans. Photo from Instagram

They're a comfortable alternative to skinny jeans and a modern update of the classic style. They look great with heels, sneakers, and the loafers that are popular this fall.

Loafers

Of all the bright shoes, loafers have become the quiet leader of the season. They are comfortable and stylish, and they go with almost everything: dresses, suits, and jeans.

Loafers. Photo from Instagram

Designers have proven that shoes can be both comfortable and fashionable. If you're looking for an everyday shoe that can withstand the pace of autumn weekdays, loafers are a great choice.

