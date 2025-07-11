How to wear a good luck pin so it really works

Pin. Photo: Freepik

It's hard to believe, but the simplest metal pin we usually use to pin something to our clothes can be a real protector and even bring good luck. This belief originated in times when people feared evil spirits and believed that sharp objects could "cut off" evil. Metal, especially steel, was considered a material that was immune to any negative energy.

How to choose a pin for a talisman

It must be new, not used or borrowed. The best option is plain steel, without gilding, coloured coatings or glitter.

Buy it consciously, with a clear intention: "I am taking it for protection and good luck."

An item that has already been used may have absorbed someone else's energy, which is not always good. You need a "clean slate" that will be attuned specifically to you.

How to "activate" a pin

There is a very simple action that means a lot. Take it in your palm. Close your eyes. Say silently what you want to protect yourself from or what you are asking for support with:



"Help me avoid jealousy at work."

"Protect me on the road."

"Bring me financial stability."

It should be short, sincere and heartfelt. It is important that you are calm, collected and free of unnecessary thoughts at this moment. It is as if you are putting a piece of yourself into the pin.

Where to wear a pin

The pin is worn hidden, on the inside of the clothing, so that no one can see it. It is not because you should be ashamed, but so that the energy remains yours and is not "scattered" by the gaze of others.

Women are advised to attach it on the left side — closer to the heart or solar plexus (inside a blouse or dress).

are advised to attach it on the left side — closer to the heart or solar plexus (inside a blouse or dress). Men should attach it on the right side: for example, to the inner seam of trousers or under a jacket.

Important: the tip should point downwards. This is how it "wards off" bad luck. If you want to attract money, attach the pin to your wallet — on the inside, so that it "guards" your finances.

