When diets fail — how psychology and emotional health affect weight loss

A young woman on a diet. Photo: Freepik

Those who have never struggled with excess weight seem to think that losing weight is as simple as eating less. They often believe that these individuals are lazy and therefore unable to lose weight. In reality, however, weight gain and maintenance are sometimes due to psychological problems.

In such cases, only a psychologist who understands these issues can help you cope with overeating and regain control, shares Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

How psychology and emotional health affect weight loss

Proper nutrition and exercise alone are often not enough to lose weight. If you have tried various diets but keep failing and cannot control your eating habits, you should consult a psychologist. A psychologist can help you identify the root of your struggles and overcome them.

A psychotherapist can help you develop healthy eating habits and restore a healthy lifestyle. They will explain why excessive efforts do not bring results. Often, eating habits reflect a person's interaction with food and their attitude toward themselves. They reveal a person's true motives. Problems with excess weight can be influenced by personal relationships, childhood traumas, or complexes. These issues are why no diet works or why results quickly disappear.

Measuring tape around the waist. Photo: Freepik

The protective mechanisms of the human psyche can slow down the weight loss process. The brain cannot quickly abandon these mechanisms. Therefore, you will have to work hard to replace this reaction with a different one.

Stress can also significantly impact frequent overeating. People use food to calm themselves because it promotes the release of endorphins in the brain. These substances are responsible for mood, positive thinking, and vitality. Therefore, weight loss often depends primarily on a person's psychological state. If you have tried many times to lose weight without success, don't neglect to see a psychologist.

Read more:

Wall pilates: simple fat-burning moves for your core

Selena Gomez lost weight noticeably — what is the star’s secret