AI in business — how Europe implements AI

Антон Спірідонов

AI is no longer exotic from Silicon Valley — it's part of the business reality in Eastern Europe, and it's becoming more and more visible every day. But with opportunities come obligations. Implementing an AI system today is not just about buying the technology. It is about how it fits into the law, ethics, and public expectations.

The European Union did not wait for things to "settle down" — it is shaping the rules. It means that Central and Eastern European countries, integrated into the common space, have to adapt quickly — and with understanding.

GDPR and the future of the AI Act: you can't just switch on the algorithm

Businesses are already facing the GDPR, the famous personal data protection regulation. If you want to implement AI that analyses customer behavior, you must first prove that you have the right to do so. Better yet, get consent. Ensure transparency, minimise data, and give people the right to refuse to accept an automated decision. Otherwise, you will face fines. And this is not hypothetical, but real cases worth millions of EUR.

The next step is the AI Act, the world's first law to regulate AI comprehensively. It has already received political approval and is coming into force. Its principle is simple: the higher the risk, the stricter the requirements. If AI decides whom to hire or influences a court decision, it is a high risk, so it is necessary to undergo a compliance assessment, fix the criteria, and ensure human control. It means no "black box". If you want to use AI, be prepared to explain how it works.

For Eastern Europe, it means new rules of the game — but for the first time, these rules are uniform across Europe. It removes legal uncertainty and opens the door for scaling.

Ethics in action: not only the law, but also reputation

AI is not just about data. It's also about trust. Algorithms can easily adopt prejudices: if the data is "sinning" with sexism, ageism, or racial bias, AI will only reinforce them. And the company will be responsible for discrimination.

AI model audits and internal codes of ethics are already appearing in the region, and some companies are even joining international declarations. It is clear: if the consumer does not trust, he leaves. If a candidate knows that he or she has been "weeded out by the machine", there may be a scandal. If the system makes an important decision, it must be explained.

That is why transparency is becoming a new standard. Banks already inform customers about scoring factors. Chatbots are learning to introduce themselves. AI platforms indicate when content is recommended by the algorithm. It is not bureaucracy — it is a guarantee of loyalty.

Security, privacy, and... the human in the chain

Respect for privacy is another ethical axis. In addition to GDPR compliance, businesses should also take care of the security of AI systems. Especially when it comes to the processing of sensitive data, such as medical, financial, and biometric data. The principle of "privacy by design" applies here: design the system so that it does not violate privacy from the very beginning.

And one more thing: responsibility must remain with the individual. There should always be an opportunity to intervene in critical decisions — a loan, a diagnosis, an autonomous drone. Many companies in the region have introduced the principle of "human in the loop" and the ability to review AI decisions. It reduces risks and maintains trust.

Regional challenges: different readiness, common goal

Despite the unified regulation, Eastern Europe has different levels of readiness. Some have a shortage of staff in regulators, while others are actively involved in EU working groups. It affects the pace — some projects are "stalled", others are launching pilots.

There are also countries outside the EU, such as Ukraine. It doesn't have an AI law yet, but it is guided by the EU and harmonises standards. It creates a flexible space for experimentation — but also requires foresight: sooner or later, standards will become mandatory.

Not just regulation — a new business culture

The AI revolution requires more than technology. It requires a new culture — a culture of responsibility. And Eastern European countries are already on this path: they implement ethical standards, create AI associations, participate in European initiatives, and develop digital infrastructure.

Yes, it requires investments, legal support, and sometimes even rewriting business processes. But these efforts form the basis for long-term success. Ultimately, the winners are those companies that are able not only to use AI but also to do so responsibly.