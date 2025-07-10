Peanut coin skyrockets – is Elon Musk behind the rise?

Elon Musk. Photo: Reuters

Peanut (PNUT), a cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain, recently became the focus of community attention when its price increased by 10%. The reason? A joke by Elon Musk on X, formerly Twitter, where he posted a meme with a picture of a peanut. This seemingly harmless joke caused a stir among traders, raising trading volumes and the price of the token in a matter of hours.

According to CoinDesk, meme coins, such as PNUT, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu, are a unique phenomenon in the crypto market. Often born as a joke or social experiment, they can reach a billion-dollar capitalization thanks to influencer support or viral content.

The Musk effect: why it works?

This is not the first time that Elon Musk has influenced the value of digital assets. Ever since Dogecoin and Floki Inu, his jokes, memes, and casual references have often sparked waves of demand. With more than 180 million followers, even a brief post along the lines of "Nothing is clear, but it's funny" can significantly impact market behavior.

Analysts say: Musk doesn't directly give financial advice, yet he has already become a symbol of "trigger behavior" in the market. This is what has made him one of the unofficial engines of the meme economy in the crypto sphere.

What happened after the meme was posted?

After the meme was published, not only did the price of PNUT soar, but the volume of short-term transactions increased dramatically as well. The volume of short-term transactions increased dramatically. Speculators took advantage of the momentum and entered positions en masse. Within a few hours, the token had become one of the top ten most active meme coins in the Solana ecosystem in terms of trading dynamics.

Interestingly, the Peanut project itself is quite young and lacks fundamental support and a clear roadmap. Its growth was solely a reaction to the meme, with no technical updates or partnerships.

Expert warning

Despite the short-term enthusiasm, experts advise against viewing such movements as long-term investment opportunities. Meme coins are extremely volatile; what grows by 10% one day can fall by 50% the next.

These assets usually lack stable support from major players or real businesses and are therefore highly vulnerable to external signals. Musk's meme could provoke growth, but he could easily post a new joke tomorrow, directing the audience's attention to another token.

What is Peanut and does it have a future?

Peanut is one of the many meme coins that have emerged in the Solana ecosystem. Its main themes are playfulness, humor, and "community for the sake of community". Like many meme assets, Peanut has no technical innovations or special features. Its main value is hype.

Unlike the more well-known Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, Peanut does not yet have widespread recognition outside of niche crypto forums. At the same time, the sudden hype following Elon Musk's meme could provide an entry point for a wider audience, if developers seize the moment.

Meme economy: unstable but alive

The phenomenon of meme coins mirrors the modern internet. Jokes, irony, and reactions all turn into cash flow. This is why such stories are not exceptions, but rather part of the cryptocurrency landscape.

The meme economy is an emotional market. Here, it's not the news that decides, but the hype. If someone thinks it's absurd, the market disagrees. Meme coins are raising billions of dollars in market capitalization. So, as strange as it may sound, Elon Musk's memes carry economic weight.

