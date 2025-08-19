Can women use men's deodorant? What experts say

The girl is applying deodorant. Photo: Freepik

Perhaps some of you have experienced something like this: after buying your husband a new deodorant, he doesn't like the smell, saying it's "not his." And then the question arises: what if you use this product yourself? Experts have explained whether it is possible to do so.

Can women use men's deodorant?

In fact, you can, and there are no risks here. If you like the scent and you feel comfortable, then the inscription "for men" on the package means nothing. It is more of a marketing ploy. In terms of effectiveness, women's and men's products are no different, because they work on the same principle — neutralize odor and reduce sweating.

What is the difference really?

Men's deodorants are usually fresher, with notes of citrus, wood, or spices. Women's are softer, with floral or sweet shades. But it is a matter of taste, because there are no "forbidden" smells for women. There is also a difference in packaging. Manufacturers often make black or blue bottles for men and delicate pink ones for women. Although this is again just marketing. But the active ingredients are the same: aluminum salts (in antiperspirants), alcohol, talc, and natural extracts. There are no differences in "strength" or "longevity" between them.

Myths you shouldn't believe

"Men's deodorant lasts longer" is not true. The duration of protection depends not on gender, but on the specific brand. "It can harm women's skin" — no, we all have the same skin, and the composition is not "sharpened" for gender. "The smell will be too strong" — in fact, it quickly fades, and often only a light fresh background remains.

Life hacks when choosing a deodorant

Choose according to your skin type. If you have sensitive skin, look for the label "alcohol-free" or "sensitive." Always test the formulation and pay attention to the intensity of the scent. If you use perfume, it is better to choose a neutral or light scent so as not to interrupt the main scent. Antiperspirants are suitable for sports and an active day, and for everyday use, a deodorant without aluminum salts is enough.

