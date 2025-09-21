Common makeup removal mistakes that can damage your skin

Stop hurting your skin — makeup removal habits to avoid
Removing makeup seems simple, but even small mistakes can have a big impact on your skin. Sleeping in makeup, using harsh wipes, or scrubbing too aggressively can lead to irritation, dryness, and premature aging. Skincare experts share the most common errors and how to fix them for a healthier, radiant complexion.
The most common mistakes in makeup removal
Using makeup remover from the eyes to the whole face
Formulas for eye makeup remover are usually much more effective. They contain oils and emollients that help remove stubborn eyeliner and mascara. However, they can be harmful to the skin of the face.
Overuse of cleansing wipes
Don't rely on makeup remover wipes too much. While they can be used in an emergency, they are not the best option for regular use. Wipes do not completely remove makeup and can cause acne.
Aggressive cleansing
The skin on your face is much more delicate than the skin on the rest of your body. Therefore, you should avoid using force when removing makeup. Excessive pressure will damage the skin. For example, wiping with cotton pads or napkins, or vigorously rubbing with your hands, will definitely not benefit your skin.
Using the same towel
You should take good care to keep the towel you use to wipe your skin clean. Cosmetologists note that repeated use can lead to rashes. Disposable face towels are a better option.
Ignoring aftercare
It's important not only to remove your makeup, but also to care for your skin afterwards. Even when using a mild cleanser, natural oils are removed along with bacteria and dirt. It's important to restore these oils, so don't forget to use moisturizer and other necessary products.
