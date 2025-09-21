Common makeup removal mistakes that can damage your skin

Woman removes make up. Photo: freepik

Removing makeup seems simple, but even small mistakes can have a big impact on your skin. Sleeping in makeup, using harsh wipes, or scrubbing too aggressively can lead to irritation, dryness, and premature aging. Skincare experts share the most common errors and how to fix them for a healthier, radiant complexion.

Real Simple writes about hidden errors that could be the reason for dryness, redness, or clogged pores.

The most common mistakes in makeup removal

Using makeup remover from the eyes to the whole face

Formulas for eye makeup remover are usually much more effective. They contain oils and emollients that help remove stubborn eyeliner and mascara. However, they can be harmful to the skin of the face.

Overuse of cleansing wipes

Don't rely on makeup remover wipes too much. While they can be used in an emergency, they are not the best option for regular use. Wipes do not completely remove makeup and can cause acne.

A woman applies makeup remover foam to her face. Photo: Pexels

Aggressive cleansing

The skin on your face is much more delicate than the skin on the rest of your body. Therefore, you should avoid using force when removing makeup. Excessive pressure will damage the skin. For example, wiping with cotton pads or napkins, or vigorously rubbing with your hands, will definitely not benefit your skin.

Using the same towel

You should take good care to keep the towel you use to wipe your skin clean. Cosmetologists note that repeated use can lead to rashes. Disposable face towels are a better option.

A woman takes care of her face. Photo: Pexels

Ignoring aftercare

It's important not only to remove your makeup, but also to care for your skin afterwards. Even when using a mild cleanser, natural oils are removed along with bacteria and dirt. It's important to restore these oils, so don't forget to use moisturizer and other necessary products.

