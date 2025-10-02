Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Perfumes that age you — scents that add unwanted years

Perfumes that age you — scents that add unwanted years

en
Publication time 2 October 2025 11:41
Perfumes that make you look older: scents to avoid in 2025
A mature woman holds a bottle of perfume in her hands. Photo: freepik.com

Fragrance can be a time machine. Sometimes it brings back sweet memories, but in other cases it can make you appear older than you really are. Even the most flawless outfit can be spoiled by wearing the "wrong" scent.

The story was reported by UNIAN.

Scents that ruin even the perfect style

Rose

A classic that often slips into "retro" mode. When paired with heavy or powdery notes, it gives an old-fashioned feel rather than romance. For a modern twist, rose works best with citrus or spices for a fresher vibe.

Rose in perfumes has lost its relevance
Rose. Photo: freepik.com

Clove

A love-it-or-hate-it scent. For many, it recalls grandmother’s vintage bottles — sharp, distinctive, but outdated. Perfumers haven’t yet reinvented clove as chic, so it’s best left in the past.

Patchouli

Rich with character and history, patchouli often carries a ‘60s hippie festival feel. Especially heavy in mono-fragrances, it can feel dated. Add citrus or light fruity notes to give it a fresher lift.

Musk

Once seen as the ultimate sensual note, musk with moss or leather now often feels "too grown-up." For more lightness, swap it for vanilla, caramel, or gourmand accords.

Musk in perfumes is losing popularity
Musk. Photo: freepik.com

Powdery notes

Violet, lilac, and powder may seem delicate, but they can feel old-fashioned. Replace them with fruity or floral touches for a fresher, younger effect.

Woody accords

Sandalwood, oud, and vetiver smell noble and deep but sometimes too serious. They highlight status rather than lightness. Opt for woody notes paired with citrus or spices for a more modern feel.

trends perfume fragrance scent
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
