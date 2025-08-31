How to care for gray hair — tips for healthy, gorgeous locks

Woman with gray hair. Photo: freepik

Gray hair is no longer considered shameful. Nowadays, natural beauty is coming back into fashion, and women are embracing their gray hair instead of dyeing it. However, gray hair requires special care.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more on how to keep your gray hair soft, lustrous, and full of life.

Advertisement

Secrets of gray hair care

Gray hair changes in structure. The lack of melanin, which gives hair its color, makes curls dry and stiff. The hair also becomes wavy and uneven in thickness. That's why experts advise choosing careful care.

How to choose a shampoo

Choose gentle products that do not contain harsh cleansing agents. Shampoos containing sulfates or silicones will make hair even more brittle, so avoid them. To avoid a yellowish tint, look for special purple shampoos. They will cleanse your hair and provide light tinting. This will help maintain a cool shade.

Gray hair. Photo: Freepik

Nourishing masks are a must-have

It's important not to skip this step. Apply a nourishing mask at least one to two times a week. Gray hair ideally needs this treatment every time you wash it. Products containing vitamin E, keratin, protein, or vegetable essential oils will make your hair smooth and shiny. After the mask, apply indelible products, such as a spray or serum.

Don't give up on tinting in the salon

Even if you don't want to dye your gray hair, don't give up on toning it. An experienced technician can help you find the perfect shade to give your gray hair a noble hue. Additionally, professional ammonia-free dyes will penetrate porous hair. This will make your curls shinier and healthier-looking.

Read more:

Fall 2025’s must-have haircut — the iconic Bob

Thin hair no more: secrets for fuller, thicker hair