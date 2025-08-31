Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion How to keep gray hair healthy and beautiful

How to keep gray hair healthy and beautiful

en
Publication time 31 August 2025 20:17
How to care for gray hair — tips for healthy, gorgeous locks
Woman with gray hair. Photo: freepik

Gray hair is no longer considered shameful. Nowadays, natural beauty is coming back into fashion, and women are embracing their gray hair instead of dyeing it. However, gray hair requires special care.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more on how to keep your gray hair soft, lustrous, and full of life.

Advertisement

Secrets of gray hair care

Gray hair changes in structure. The lack of melanin, which gives hair its color, makes curls dry and stiff. The hair also becomes wavy and uneven in thickness. That's why experts advise choosing careful care.

How to choose a shampoo

Choose gentle products that do not contain harsh cleansing agents. Shampoos containing sulfates or silicones will make hair even more brittle, so avoid them. To avoid a yellowish tint, look for special purple shampoos. They will cleanse your hair and provide light tinting. This will help maintain a cool shade.

How to keep gray hair healthy and beautiful
Gray hair. Photo: Freepik

Nourishing masks are a must-have

It's important not to skip this step. Apply a nourishing mask at least one to two times a week. Gray hair ideally needs this treatment every time you wash it. Products containing vitamin E, keratin, protein, or vegetable essential oils will make your hair smooth and shiny. After the mask, apply indelible products, such as a spray or serum.

Don't give up on tinting in the salon

Even if you don't want to dye your gray hair, don't give up on toning it. An experienced technician can help you find the perfect shade to give your gray hair a noble hue. Additionally, professional ammonia-free dyes will penetrate porous hair. This will make your curls shinier and healthier-looking.

Read more:

Fall 2025’s must-have haircut — the iconic Bob

Thin hair no more: secrets for fuller, thicker hair

advice hair beauty grey hair care
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information