Fall 2025 nail trends: chic colors and designs to try this season

It’s time to refresh your manicure and leave summer styles behind. The top nail trends for fall 2025 already reveal which designs will dominate this season.

Nail trends for fall 2025 you need to try

Polka dot nails

Polka dots are back on top. Deep, rich shades like chocolate, cobalt blue, or mustard make this playful pattern perfect for fall.

Autumn aura nails

Aura nails, with their glowing center and darker edges, feel extra magical this season. They create a mysterious vibe, ideal for cozy autumn evenings.

Cow print

Animal prints remain trendy, but cow print is the star of the season. Pair it with a gradient French manicure: from nude to bold spots. It’s a chic balance of fun and elegance.

Warm browns

No fall is complete without wine, coffee, and chocolate tones. Burgundy adds elegance and drama, while brown brings warmth and versatility. Pair burgundy with gold or brown with beige for timeless combinations.

These shades work beautifully both as solid colors and in creative mixes. This fall, simplicity truly looks flawless.

