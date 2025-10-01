Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Fall 2025 nail trends — colors and designs everyone is choosing

Fall 2025 nail trends — colors and designs everyone is choosing

en
Publication time 1 October 2025
Fall 2025 nail trends: chic colors and designs to try this season
Autumn-style manicure. Photo: freepik.com

It’s time to refresh your manicure and leave summer styles behind. The top nail trends for fall 2025 already reveal which designs will dominate this season.

The story was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Nail trends for fall 2025 you need to try

Polka dot nails

Polka dots are back on top. Deep, rich shades like chocolate, cobalt blue, or mustard make this playful pattern perfect for fall.

Polka dot manicure is perfect for autumn weather
Polka dot manicure. Photo from Instagram

Autumn aura nails

Aura nails, with their glowing center and darker edges, feel extra magical this season. They create a mysterious vibe, ideal for cozy autumn evenings.

Manicure with a magical effect
Luxurious manicure. Photo from Instagram

Cow print

Animal prints remain trendy, but cow print is the star of the season. Pair it with a gradient French manicure: from nude to bold spots. It’s a chic balance of fun and elegance.

With this print, your manicure will look amazing
Manicure with animal print. Photo from Instagram

Warm browns

No fall is complete without wine, coffee, and chocolate tones. Burgundy adds elegance and drama, while brown brings warmth and versatility. Pair burgundy with gold or brown with beige for timeless combinations.

Brown is a pretty versatile color for manicures
Brown nails. Photo from Instagram

These shades work beautifully both as solid colors and in creative mixes. This fall, simplicity truly looks flawless.

Read also: 

The best pair of boots for fall, recommended by all stylists

Comfy jogger pants to make your fall wardrobe perfect

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
