Fall 2025 nail trends: chic colors and designs to try this season

Fall 2025 nail trends — colors and designs everyone is choosing
It’s time to refresh your manicure and leave summer styles behind. The top nail trends for fall 2025 already reveal which designs will dominate this season.
The story was reported by Novyny.LIVE.
Nail trends for fall 2025 you need to try
Polka dot nails
Polka dots are back on top. Deep, rich shades like chocolate, cobalt blue, or mustard make this playful pattern perfect for fall.
Autumn aura nails
Aura nails, with their glowing center and darker edges, feel extra magical this season. They create a mysterious vibe, ideal for cozy autumn evenings.
Cow print
Animal prints remain trendy, but cow print is the star of the season. Pair it with a gradient French manicure: from nude to bold spots. It’s a chic balance of fun and elegance.
Warm browns
No fall is complete without wine, coffee, and chocolate tones. Burgundy adds elegance and drama, while brown brings warmth and versatility. Pair burgundy with gold or brown with beige for timeless combinations.
These shades work beautifully both as solid colors and in creative mixes. This fall, simplicity truly looks flawless.
