Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionPsychologyAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion 7 stylish ways to wear a shirt for any occasion

7 stylish ways to wear a shirt for any occasion

en
Publication time 16 August 2025 12:11
How to style a shirt 7 different ways — and look amazing every time
Outfit with a shirt. Photo from Instagram.

The shirt has long been a wardrobe staple. It is a versatile item that can be styled in many ways. With it, you can create romantic, restrained, classic, or rebellious looks.

Novyny.LIVE shares seven ways to style it.

Advertisement

7 chic shirt outfits

A total look is an easy option for styling a shirt. Don't be afraid of monochrome. In particular, an all-black outfit will look noble, not boring. For summer, this shirt goes well with flip-flops and shorts.

chic shirt outfits
Total look with a shirt. Photo: Instagram

For hot weather, another option is a light linen shirt over top with shorts. Add accessories, such as sunglasses or chunky earrings, to make the outfit more interesting.

chic shirt outfits
Look with a shirt, top and shorts. Photo: Instagram

If you like combining unusual items, try creating a layered look. A tank top, a shirt, and a vest would look great with loose-fitting shorts. Trendy sandals or flip-flops would look great with this outfit.

chic shirt outfits
An interesting look with a shirt. Photo: Instagram

A versatile summer look is a T-shirt, shirt, shorts, or miniskirt with a hat. This combination never goes out of style. It's stylish and comfortable.

chic shirt outfits
Delicate look with a pink shirt. Photo: Instagram

A shirt is a great option for achieving a beach look. There's no need to overthink it. Just throw one on over your swimsuit and grab some sunglasses and other stylish accessories.

chic shirt outfits
Beach look with a shirt. Photo: Instagram

For a classic look, pair a shirt with pants. Add a top to make the outfit more interesting. Experiment with different colors of shirts. Choose something that accentuates your style.

chic shirt outfits
A classic look with a shirt. Photo: Instagram

Another look featuring a pink shirt exudes tenderness and is simply mesmerizing. It can be worn on a date or for a night out with friends.

chic shirt outfits
Pink shirt, shorts and a T-shirt. Photo: Instagram

A shirt is a versatile and essential addition to any wardrobe. Its ability to go with almost anything makes it indispensable.

Read more:

Legendary Celine bags that will never go out of style

The preppy fall sweater that works far beyond the office

Wrap dress — timeless style that flatters every body type

fashion clothes trends look style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information