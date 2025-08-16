How to style a shirt 7 different ways — and look amazing every time

Outfit with a shirt. Photo from Instagram.

The shirt has long been a wardrobe staple. It is a versatile item that can be styled in many ways. With it, you can create romantic, restrained, classic, or rebellious looks.

Novyny.LIVE shares seven ways to style it.

7 chic shirt outfits

A total look is an easy option for styling a shirt. Don't be afraid of monochrome. In particular, an all-black outfit will look noble, not boring. For summer, this shirt goes well with flip-flops and shorts.

Total look with a shirt. Photo: Instagram

For hot weather, another option is a light linen shirt over top with shorts. Add accessories, such as sunglasses or chunky earrings, to make the outfit more interesting.

Look with a shirt, top and shorts. Photo: Instagram

If you like combining unusual items, try creating a layered look. A tank top, a shirt, and a vest would look great with loose-fitting shorts. Trendy sandals or flip-flops would look great with this outfit.

An interesting look with a shirt. Photo: Instagram

A versatile summer look is a T-shirt, shirt, shorts, or miniskirt with a hat. This combination never goes out of style. It's stylish and comfortable.

Delicate look with a pink shirt. Photo: Instagram

A shirt is a great option for achieving a beach look. There's no need to overthink it. Just throw one on over your swimsuit and grab some sunglasses and other stylish accessories.

Beach look with a shirt. Photo: Instagram

For a classic look, pair a shirt with pants. Add a top to make the outfit more interesting. Experiment with different colors of shirts. Choose something that accentuates your style.

A classic look with a shirt. Photo: Instagram

Another look featuring a pink shirt exudes tenderness and is simply mesmerizing. It can be worn on a date or for a night out with friends.

Pink shirt, shorts and a T-shirt. Photo: Instagram

A shirt is a versatile and essential addition to any wardrobe. Its ability to go with almost anything makes it indispensable.

