Main Fashion 2000s bags are back — why they are so popular

2000s bags are back — why they are so popular

en
Publication time 1 September 2025 10:38
Why 2000s bags are back in fashion — this season’s must-have return
2000s-style Chloé Paddington bag. Photo: Instagram

Luxury brands are increasingly reissuing bags that were popular in the 2000s. Stylists note that a strong wave of nostalgia for the ’90s and early 2000s has persisted for several years, and this trend does not seem to be losing relevance anytime soon.

This was reported by InStyle.

Why vintage bags are becoming trendy again

Stylists note that fashion has always been cyclical. For example, items that were popular in the 2000s are now back in trend. However, the reissues of designer bags are more carefully planned than the revival of low-rise jeans or ballet flats.

The Balenciaga City Bag is back in fashion
Balenciaga City Bag. Photo: still from video

"Brands are reissuing iconic bags not only out of nostalgia, but also as a way to reinforce and celebrate the house’s identity. Many of these iconic bags have proven to be a good investment that hold their value. Reissuing them allows brands to tap into a demand often sparked by the second-hand market," says Vestiaire Collective Fashion Director, Sophie Hersan.

Designers consider the golden period for a bag’s return to trend to be 10 to 20 years. This is long enough for the accessory to reappear before fashionistas in a fresh, new light, rather than seeming outdated. Moreover, the fashion industry believes that a once-popular bag will always remain popular.

The Chloé Paddington bag is back in fashion
Chloé Paddington bag. Photo: Instagram

Reissuing bags is a smart merchandising move. It simultaneously reflects the brand’s history and meets consumer demand, as it is the consumers who tell brands what they want.

For example, a recent study showed that searches for the Balenciaga City Bag, released in 2000, increased by 110% compared to last year, while the Chloé Paddington, introduced in 2005, rose by 339%. Thus, the desire to experience a touch of nostalgia makes now the perfect time to bring 2000s bags back to the market.

fashion trends bags intresting facts style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
