Which countries can boast the highest GDP — the world's largest economies

Each country is characterized by its GDP (gross domestic product). GDP refers to the monetary value of all goods and services produced within a given time frame. The higher a country's GDP, the richer and more financially stable it is considered to be. However, the ranking changes regularly as some countries' economies grow at a rapid pace.

Novyny.LIVE reveals the top five countries in terms of GDP at the end of May 2025.

The five largest economies in the world

According to Cleartax, India has moved up to 4th position with a nominal GDP of $4.19 trillion in 2025, overtaking Japan. The International Monetary Fund predicts that, by 2027, India will surpass Germany to take third place.

The top five countries in terms of gross domestic product are:

United States of America — $30.51 trillion;

China — $19.23 trillion;

Germany — $4.74 trillion;

India — $4.19 trillion;

Japan — $4.19 trillion.

Currently, no country can compete with the United States, although China, its main competitor, has set its sights on becoming a world leader. Despite its lower GDP per capita, India continues to rise rapidly. Thanks to strong investments in agriculture, business, and other sectors, the country's economy is growing quickly.

The next countries in order of rating are the United Kingdom ($3.84 trillion), France ($3.21 trillion), Italy ($2.42 trillion), Canada ($2.23 trillion), and Brazil ($2.13 trillion).

Gross domestic product is calculated using the formula: Y = C + I + G + (X — M), where C is consumption (including expenditures on services, nondurable goods, and durable goods); I — for investment; and G is government spending (including wages, construction, and military spending). The difference between total exports and imports is denoted by X — M.

What else do you need to know

