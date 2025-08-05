This is the richest man in Germany — and his story

Lidl supermarket. Photo: Google Maps

The laurels of the first place in the ranking of the richest people in the world have long been held by American businessman Elon Musk. His name is known literally everywhere, while European billionaires are rarely mentioned. It is interesting to find out who in Germany has the status of the richest person and what this person does.

The richest person in Germany

According to Forbes and the "The Richest People In The World 2025" ranking, Dieter Schwarz holds the highest position in wealth among Germans. His position on the list of the richest people in the world is 37th, and his capital is estimated at USD 41 billion. The main business activity, thanks to which Schwarz managed to accumulate a fortune, is retail.

The man is the owner of the Schwarz group of companies, which manages the well-known Lidl and Kaufland supermarket chains. Dieter inherited the business from his father Josef, who in 1930 became a partner in the fruit wholesaler Suedfruechte Grosshandel Lidl & Co. Today, the Schwarz Group is considered the largest retail empire in Europe with a staff of 500,000 employees.

The group of companies, in addition to retail chains, also includes the PreZero divisions (engaged in the processing of secondary raw materials) and Schwarz Produktion (own production of food products, including beverages, chocolate, ice cream, pastries, coffee, etc.).

Who is the richest person in Europe?

The Forbes ranking includes representatives from different countries, with about 770 billionaires being Europeans. The top ten were:

Bernard Arnault (France) — USD 178 billion;

Amancio Ortega (Spain) — USD 124 billion;

Dieter Schwarz (Germany) — USD 41 billion;

Mark Mateschitz (Austria) — USD 40.6 billion;

Giovanni Ferrero (Italy) — USD 38.2 billion;

Gianluigi Aponte (Switzerland) — USD 37.7 billion;

Vagit Alekperov (Russia) — USD 28.7 billion;

Michael Platt (Great Britain) — USD 18.8 billion;

Stefan Persson (Sweden) — USD 18.6 billion;

Renata Kellnerova (Czech Republic) — USD 18.2 billion.

Ukrainians are also present in the ranking. The list of world billionaires was completed by Rinat Akhmetov (USD 7.9 billion), Viktor Pinchuk (USD 3.2 billion), Petro Poroshenko (USD 1.8 billion), Andriy Verevskyi (USD 1.4 billion), Vlad Yatsenko (USD 1.2 billion), Vadym Novynskyi (USD 1.2 billion) and Kostyantyn Zhevago (USD 1.2 billion).

