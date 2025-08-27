Best diesel cars — 10 models drivers recognize as smart choices

Cars on the road. Photo: UNIAN

Diesel cars still attract the attention of drivers. Ukrainians continue to buy popular models because they want excellent road efficiency. Although this type of transport loses to electric and hybrid cars in terms of fuel economy, diesel vehicles remain a smart choice for many motorists.

British experts from Autocar have compiled a ranking of the 10 best diesel cars.

Best diesel cars

Vehicles were evaluated based on several criteria, including design, interior, performance, handling, and price. The Skoda Superb took the top spot, praised for its pleasant cabin atmosphere, efficient and economical diesel engine, and comfortable driving experience.

"Many functions are controlled via the touchscreen, but in the latest version it works quickly and intuitively, complemented by new ‘smart dials,’" noted road tester Illya Verpraet.

Skoda Superb model. Photo: skoda-auto.ua

Second place went to the BMW X5, known for its powerful engine with smooth revs and dynamic handling. A new feature of the X5 generation is the two-axle air suspension: optional for the 30d and 40d diesel models, but standard for the 50e PHEV.

BMW X5 model. Photo: bmw.ua

The overall ranking of the best diesel cars is as follows:

Skoda Superb BMW X5 Volkswagen Golf Range Rover Land Rover Defender Mercedes-Benz E-Class Kia Sorento Mercedes-Benz C-Class Audi A5 Mazda CX-60

The Volkswagen Golf took third place thanks to its new infotainment system and balanced driving style. It is one of the most popular cars in the UK and comes highly recommended by default. The downsides include limited trunk space and a relatively high price.

Volkswagen Golf model. Photo: volkswagen.ua

