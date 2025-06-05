How Much Taylor Swift, Oprah, and Rihanna Earned in 2025

Taylor Swift. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Some American celebrities have been ranked among the richest self-made women by Forbes. The rise of "celebrity entrepreneurship" around 2020 has enabled many famous artists to increase their wealth.

Forbes reported how much celebrities have earned through business ventures in 2025.

The richest self-made women of America

The ranking includes 100 women, 16 of whom are prominent figures in the entertainment industry. In 2025, the entry threshold increased by $50 million, rising from $300 million the previous year to $350 million. In 2023, the minimum net worth was $225 million. The 16 US stars have a combined net worth of $14.1 billion.

Celebrities increased and preserved their wealth through hard work. They organized world tours, published books and music catalogs, produced films and television shows, and sold cosmetics and underwear.

In 2025, the economy slowed down, affecting the stars' earnings. However, the market downturn did not prevent celebrities from being included in the Forbes ranking. Among the 100 richest self-made women were:

Oprah Winfrey — $3.1 billion (TV shows);

Kim Kardashian — $1.7 billion (shapewear, skin care);

Taylor Swift — $1.6 billion (music);

Rihanna — $1 billion (music, cosmetics);

Madonna — $850 million (music);

Beyoncé — $780 million (music);

Selena Gomez — $700 million (cosmetics);

Kylie Jenner — $670 million (cosmetics);

Judy Sheindlin — $580 million (TV shows);

Celine Dion — $570 million (music);

Barbra Streisand — $510 million (music);

Ellen DeGeneres — $450 million (TV shows);

Dolly Parton — $450 million (music, investments);

Reese Witherspoon — $440 million (entertainment);

Katy Perry — $360 million (music);

Serena Williams — $350 million (tennis, investments).

Being in the Forbes ranking means that these stars have largely earned their wealth through hard work. They didn't inherit wealth or invest it, but rather went through a difficult journey to achieve their goals.

