China releases ranking of the safest cars — find out which model takes the top spot and why it leads in safety features

Huawei and Seres have once again surprised the automotive market. Their new electric SUV, the Aito M8, not only passed crash tests but also topped China's safe car rankings, leaving even the Xiaomi SU7 behind.

The Telegram channel "UkrAvtoprom" reports on which car was recognized as the safest in China.

What we know about China’s safest car

The new electric SUV Aito M8, developed by Huawei in collaboration with Seres, has topped China’s car safety rankings. Based on the results of crash tests and safety checks using the C-NCAP methodology, the model scored 93.7% and received the highest rating of "five stars+," surpassing even the Xiaomi SU7 and other cars tested according to 2024 standards.

The tests were conducted on the base version of the Aito M8 EREV with six seats. It is equipped with a 37 kWh LFP battery from CATL and a LiDAR sensor on the roof. The cost of this configuration on the Chinese market is approximately $51,530.

Which other cars are in the top of the ranking

The top five in the C-NCAP ranking also include:

Li Auto L6 — 90.5%. Mazda EZ-6 — 90.8%. Zeekr Mix — 91.8%. Xiaomi SU7 — 93.5%.

The report also notes that all vehicles used in the tests were purchased anonymously from random dealers at the organization’s expense.

