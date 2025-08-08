How 0% charging affects your phone

A dead smartphone on a table. Photo: Unsplash

Letting your phone die completely seems like a safe habit, but in fact, it significantly reduces battery life and damages lithium-ion batteries. Learn the right battery practices for better performance.

Pixelinform writes how to charge it properly.

Advertisement

Don’t let your battery die

Modern lithium-ion batteries have a "comfort zone" and cannot tolerate a voltage below a critical limit. Deep discharges trigger irreversible chemical processes: the anode is destroyed, lithium ions are lost, and internal resistance increases. On average, discharging the battery to 0% reduces its overall life by three to four times compared to operating in the moderate range.

Even when the indicator shows 0% and the smartphone turns off, there is still a small reserve of energy remaining. However, if you leave the device in this state for weeks or months, natural self-discharge will use up this reserve. This can lead to the formation of lithium metal crystals and corrosion of copper cells, which can result in the power controller blocking the battery forever.

Apple and Samsung experts advise keeping the charge between 20% and 80%, turning off charging at 80% to 90%, and avoiding overheating and overstressing the cells. Additionally, avoid leaving your smartphone in direct sunlight or near heat sources while charging, and never store a discharged device in a drawer.

Read more:

Should I leave my phone on charge until the morning?

Ideal battery level to start charging your phone