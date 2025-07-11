Why are laptop chargers still bulky? Experts explain why

Laptop charger. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

A laptop offers mobility, but you have to pay for it with a bulky charger. Unlike compact phone power supplies, most laptop chargers still have a massive "power supply" in the middle of the cord — and there is a technical explanation for it.

SlashGear writes about it.

Why do you need a "brick" adapter?

The small rectangular block on the cable is an AC adapter that converts alternating current (AC) from the outlet to direct current (DC), which is required for electronics. Only after this "conversion" does the power go to the laptop battery. Since models differ in power consumption, manufacturers recommend using original chargers that provide the required voltage and current.

Inside the adapter, there is a transformer, capacitors, and diodes:

The transformer reduces voltage and changes the type of current;

Capacitors smooth out voltage fluctuations, ensuring a stable flow of energy;

Diodes ensure that the current flows in only one direction.

During operation, some of the energy is inevitably converted into heat, which is why the "brick" often heats up. To avoid overheating and extend the service life of the charger, you should:

Place the adapter in a location with good air circulation;

Do not drop or strike the unit;

Do not twist the cable into tight loops to avoid damaging its insulation.

An overheated or worn-out adapter can slow down charging or even fail completely, so careful handling is the key to keeping your laptop running smoothly.

