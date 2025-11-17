Humanoid robots are officially here — and they’re being deployed at scale in China

The UBTech Walker S2 Robot. Photo: Screenshot from video/YouTube

UBTech has made one of the first mass deliveries of its human-like Walker S2 robot to production sites. According to the company, demand from automakers and tech giants has generated 800 million yuan in orders this year, which is about 113 million dollars.

This was reported by Interesting Engineering.

Hundreds of Walker S2 robots are already working in Chinese factories

Shenzhen recently hosted an important event in the field of robotics. UBTech Robotics confirmed that it has shipped hundreds of its Walker S2 humanoid robots to existing industrial sites. Production increased in mid-November, and the first batch was delivered to partners in need of additional "workers" on assembly lines. UBTech Robotics is presenting this as the first large-scale deployment of humanoids created in the image of humans and capable of moving similarly.

Strong demand is being driven by companies that want to automate tasks which typically require a constant physical presence. UBTech has received orders worth 800 million yuan (approximately 113 million dollars) this year. Deals range from small-scale installations to large-scale implementations across entire production lines.

A significant driver of demand has been automakers. Clients include BYD, Geely Auto, FAW Volkswagen, Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor, and Foxconn, which integrates robots into logistics processes. These companies strive for stable, round-the-clock operation without constant human supervision. Initial tests indicate that humanoids perform well not just in laboratory conditions, but also in factories and warehouses.

UBTech highlights the Walker S2 power supply system in particular. The robot can independently remove and replace its own battery in a few minutes without human intervention. This reduces downtime and enables long shifts involving constant walking and carrying loads. The Walker S2 has been available to industrial customers since July. It has a tall, sturdy design, and its joints move like human joints, allowing them to lift heavy objects and work with precision using fingers.

