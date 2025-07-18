AirPods Pro 2 now works as a hearing aid in Ukraine

Apple AirPods Pro wireless headphones. Photo: Unsplash

AirPods Pro 2 now help check hearing and work as a hearing aid in a dozen countries, including Ukraine. Apple has announced the expansion of support for these features for iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1.

Where are the tests and hearing aid mode now available?

On July 15, Apple announced that the Hearing Test feature in AirPods Pro 2 headphones is now available in 13 new countries: Argentina, Ecuador, Honduras, Indonesia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Moldova, the Palestinian Territories, Serbia, Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

After connecting AirPods Pro 2 to an iPhone or iPad with iOS/iPadOS 18.1 or later, the user listens to tones of varying volume at four frequencies — 500 Hz, 1 kHz, 2 kHz, and 4 kHz — and taps the screen when they hear a sound. Results up to 25 dB indicate normal hearing, 26-40 dB indicate mild hearing loss, 41-60 dB indicate moderate hearing loss, 61-80 dB indicate severe hearing loss, and over 80 dB indicate profound hearing loss.

If the test detects mild or moderate hearing loss, the iPhone will suggest enabling the Hearing Aid feature. In this mode, AirPods Pro 2 amplify the frequencies that are lacking, and the Media Assist option automatically adjusts the sound of music, videos, and calls.

