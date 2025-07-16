Why one AirPod is quieter — and how to fix it

Apple AirPods Pro wireless headphones. Photo: Unsplash

Even Apple's reliable wireless headphones sometimes disappoint users: sometimes, the left or right AirPod plays much quieter. In most cases, the problem can be fixed on your own, without expensive repairs and wasting time at a service center.

SlashGear writes about it.

What causes the difference in volume

AirPods are renowned for their clear sound and stable connection, but dirt, configuration errors, or speaker damage can ruin the experience. If you've been using your earphones for more than a month, a lot of earwax, dust, or other dirt may have accumulated in their mesh, blocking the openings and muffling the sound. Other common causes include accidentally changing the volume balance in the settings, a software glitch, ill-fitting ear tips (in AirPods Pro), or, in rare cases, physical damage to the speaker.

First, inspect and clean the grilles. Apple advises against wetting the dynamic grille with liquids. Dip a soft toothbrush in micellar water, gently wipe the grilles, and wipe the body with a slightly damp cloth. Allow the headphones to dry for at least two hours before charging or using them.

You can also try resetting the volume balance:

On iPhone or iPad: Go to Settings > Accessibility > Audio & Visual and set the Balance slider to the middle.

On a Mac: Go to System Settings > Sound. Select AirPods from the list of output devices and centre the Balance slider.

If cleaning and adjusting did not help, restore the factory settings and reconnect the AirPods. To do this:

Put the earphones in the case, close the lid, and wait 30 seconds.

On your iPhone or iPad: "Bluetooth" — "i" icon next to AirPods — "Forget This Device" (confirm).

Hold down the setup button on the back of the case for about 15 seconds until the indicator flashes amber and then white.

Open the case and reconnect the AirPods.

If you are using AirPods 4, you need to repeat steps 1 to 3, but after "Forget This Device," tap the front panel of the case twice when the white light comes on. When the indicator starts flashing faster, tap again, and after a series of amber-white signals, you can connect the headphones again.

If the volume still varies after all these steps, you should probably contact a specialised service center for help.

