Best browser of 2025? Here's the winner

Google Chrome continues to expand its lead, reaching 69.98% of the global browser market in July. At the same time, Microsoft Edge has reduced its share by almost one and a half percentage points to 11.8%.

Statcounter statistics show it.

Which browsers are on the list of the most popular?

According to the results of July 2025, published by Statcounter, Chrome strengthened its leadership, adding 3.09 points and reaching almost an all-time high. Edge remains in second place, but the gap between it and Chrome is growing: the share of Microsoft's browser fell from 13.06% to 11.8% during the month.

Browser share for July 2025. Photo: Statcounter

To win back users, Microsoft launched Copilot Mode with features like quick page summarization, multi-tab analysis, and browsing "routes." However, not everyone is happy with AI accessing browser history, so the final effect of the innovation remains to be seen. Google is also developing its own AI-based tools, recognizing the challenge posed by new generations of browsers, including Perplexity's Comet.

The positions of other players have also weakened: Safari fell to 6.51% (-1.83 points), Firefox to 5.32% (-0.52 points), and Opera to 2.2% (-0.43 points).

In the mobile market, the picture is similar, but without Edge: Chrome leads with 67.32%, Safari holds 22.42%, and Samsung Internet has 3.5%.

Global share of web browsers for the period from July 2024 to July 2025. Photo: Statcounter

Statistics show that Chrome has not only consolidated its dominance but is also taking share from its competitors, so in the near future, it will be the reaction of Microsoft, Apple, and Mozilla that will determine whether they can regain their lost positions.

