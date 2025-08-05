Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology The most popular browsers of 2025 revealed

The most popular browsers of 2025 revealed

en
Publication time 5 August 2025 19:23
Best browser of 2025? Here's the winner
Logos of popular web browsers. Photo: Unsplash

Google Chrome continues to expand its lead, reaching 69.98% of the global browser market in July. At the same time, Microsoft Edge has reduced its share by almost one and a half percentage points to 11.8%.

Statcounter statistics show it.

Advertisement

Which browsers are on the list of the most popular?

According to the results of July 2025, published by Statcounter, Chrome strengthened its leadership, adding 3.09 points and reaching almost an all-time high. Edge remains in second place, but the gap between it and Chrome is growing: the share of Microsoft's browser fell from 13.06% to 11.8% during the month.

Web browser statistics
Browser share for July 2025. Photo: Statcounter

To win back users, Microsoft launched Copilot Mode with features like quick page summarization, multi-tab analysis, and browsing "routes." However, not everyone is happy with AI accessing browser history, so the final effect of the innovation remains to be seen. Google is also developing its own AI-based tools, recognizing the challenge posed by new generations of browsers, including Perplexity's Comet.

The positions of other players have also weakened: Safari fell to 6.51% (-1.83 points), Firefox to 5.32% (-0.52 points), and Opera to 2.2% (-0.43 points).

In the mobile market, the picture is similar, but without Edge: Chrome leads with 67.32%, Safari holds 22.42%, and Samsung Internet has 3.5%.

Global browser statistics
Global share of web browsers for the period from July 2024 to July 2025. Photo: Statcounter

Statistics show that Chrome has not only consolidated its dominance but is also taking share from its competitors, so in the near future, it will be the reaction of Microsoft, Apple, and Mozilla that will determine whether they can regain their lost positions.

Read also:

3 iPhone browsers faster and safer than Chrome

internet Chrome users browser statistics Edge
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information