Main Technology Russia may ban Roblox over nuclear plant sabotage fears

Russia may ban Roblox over nuclear plant sabotage fears

en
Publication time 14 July 2025 11:20
The popular game Roblox is proposed to be banned in Russia due to its impact on children's mental health
The mission in the Roblox game about the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Screenshot from the game

In Russia, Roblox, the most popular game among children, may be banned. It is due to the mission in which it is possible to simulate the tragedy at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. 

It was reported by Russian media.

Why Russia is afraid of Roblox

The ban on the game may be due not only to moral and ethical issues, but also to concerns that the possibility of destroying a Nuclear Power Plant could encourage schoolchildren to engage in sabotage in the future.

"Such scenes can be equated with teaching children destructive behavior, when the game encourages them to do things that are unacceptable in reality. When a child is in virtual reality, they get the impression that it's all fun and that there's nothing scary about it," Irina Volynets, Children's Rights Commissioner in the Republic of Tatarstan, emphasized.

According to the children's ombudsman, a strict ban on the dissemination of such scenes in games will protect the psyche of minors from unmotivated aggression. 

As a reminder, the quest room dedicated to the TV show "Squid Game" has opened in London. Its organisers invite players into the world of the popular TV show, but without violence and death.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
