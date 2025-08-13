Why you should sell your iPhone before iPhone 17 arrives

Apple iPhone smartphones in the hands. Photo: Unsplash

iPhones usually hold their value well on the secondary market, but after the new line appeared, the value of old models dropped significantly. The technology resale company warns that after the presentation of the iPhone 17, prices for other models could drop by up to 30%.

Why it's important not to procrastinate

Compared to most Android devices, iPhones retain a higher residual value, so selling them before upgrading is usually a good idea. However, if you're planning to finance a new smartphone by selling your old one, you have about 30 days before the current model's price is expected to drop, according to Sam Wilson, CEO of Gadget GoGo.

"The iPhone resale market stays the same year after year, yet most people still wait until after the new models are announced to sell their old phones. By then, it's too late, and the market becomes saturated with old models and values drop," Wilson said.

Just the announcement of a new series causes a typical price drop: the Pro and Pro Max versions can lose UAH 8,000-16,000 (USD 192.79-385.58 — Ed.) in the first month after the start of sales.

So if you are considering selling your iPhone 16 Pro or 16 Pro Max to upgrade to the iPhone 17, it is worth acting now. The same applies to older devices — the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 also usually become cheaper after the presentation of their successors.

"Even if you're using an iPhone that's a few years old, you'll still see a big drop in value after the new announcement," Wilson noted.

Apple is rumored to unveil the iPhone 17 on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. If the company follows last year's scenario, pre-orders could open on Friday, September 12, giving it less than 30 days — until September 11 — to sell the current phone. The lineup will be completed by the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, as well as an ultra-thin model that could be called the iPhone 17 Air. The series is expected to go on sale on Friday, September 19.

