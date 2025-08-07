Quick guide: Share mobile Internet on Android & iPhone

Wi-Fi logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

When there is no router nearby, a smartphone can act as a mobile hotspot for a laptop, tablet, or other phone. There are built-in ways to do it on Android and iOS, as well as using Bluetooth and USB.

NV writes about it.

How does it work, and what should be remembered?

Sharing Internet access from a smartphone is useful when traveling, working remotely, and for everyday tasks when you need a fast connection. Most modern phones support sharing data with other devices — desktop PCs, laptops, or mobile gadgets.

To set up an Android smartphone as an access point, you need to:

turn on mobile Internet and make sure that data transfer is active in "Settings" or in the quick action curtain "Mobile data";

open the access point settings in "Settings" — "Network & Internet" — "Access point and modem";

turn on Wi-Fi hotspot and configure the settings by changing the network name (SSID) and setting a strong password;

connect another device to the network by turning on Wi-Fi.

To set up on iOS, you need to:

check mobile data in "Settings" — "Mobile" — "Cellular data";

activate "Personal Hotspot" by returning to the main menu "Settings" — "Personal Hotspot" — "Allow others";

set the password and network name;

connect another device by finding your network by name and entering the specified password.

In addition to the built-in methods, there is an option to set up an access point via Bluetooth or USB. For Bluetooth, you need to connect your phone to another device and enable Internet sharing. On the second device, you need to select your phone from the list of available Bluetooth devices and connect.

For USB access, you need to connect your phone to your computer with a cable and activate Internet sharing in USB modem mode in the smartphone settings, after which the computer will be able to use the phone's connection.

