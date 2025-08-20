Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology Guinness World Record — Chinese phone surprises the world

Guinness World Record — Chinese phone surprises the world

en
Publication time 20 August 2025 18:04
Chinese smartphone sets Guinness World Record
Honor Magic V5 smartphone. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

The foldable flagship Honor Magic V5 demonstrated not only a slim body and premium design, but also exceptional durability. The smartphone set a Guinness World Record by lifting a record-breaking weight while suspended.

Gizmochina writes about it.

Advertisement

What weight could a smartphone lift?

Honor recently announced the global release date for the Magic V5, and on the eve of the device officially recorded the achievement of "the heaviest weight lifted by a suspended foldable smartphone". The record was recognized in Dubai on August 1, 2025. The company explains the result by using the Honor Super Steel Hinge, which, according to it, can withstand up to 500,000 folds and is capable of lifting more than 100 kg in controlled conditions. The smartphone was able to lift a load weighing 104 kilograms while suspended.

The Magic V5, at the same time, maintains its dimensions: when folded, its thickness is only 8.8 mm. Against the background of the fact that foldable models are usually not famous for their endurance, such an achievement raises the bar for the segment. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 previously received positive reviews for its thinness and durability, in particular after testing by JerryRigEverything. The company also specifically emphasizes the combination of durability with a "stylish and premium" performance, which was demonstrated in the unboxing and first impressions material, as well as in comparison with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Read also:

5 warning signs your Android phone has a virus

China record technologies smartphone Guinness World Records Honor
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information