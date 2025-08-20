Chinese smartphone sets Guinness World Record

Honor Magic V5 smartphone. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

The foldable flagship Honor Magic V5 demonstrated not only a slim body and premium design, but also exceptional durability. The smartphone set a Guinness World Record by lifting a record-breaking weight while suspended.

What weight could a smartphone lift?

Honor recently announced the global release date for the Magic V5, and on the eve of the device officially recorded the achievement of "the heaviest weight lifted by a suspended foldable smartphone". The record was recognized in Dubai on August 1, 2025. The company explains the result by using the Honor Super Steel Hinge, which, according to it, can withstand up to 500,000 folds and is capable of lifting more than 100 kg in controlled conditions. The smartphone was able to lift a load weighing 104 kilograms while suspended.

The Magic V5, at the same time, maintains its dimensions: when folded, its thickness is only 8.8 mm. Against the background of the fact that foldable models are usually not famous for their endurance, such an achievement raises the bar for the segment. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 previously received positive reviews for its thinness and durability, in particular after testing by JerryRigEverything. The company also specifically emphasizes the combination of durability with a "stylish and premium" performance, which was demonstrated in the unboxing and first impressions material, as well as in comparison with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

