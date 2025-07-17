Black dots on your screen? Here's how to fix dead pixels

Dead pixels on a monitor screen. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

A couple of tiny black dots in the middle of the screen can ruin an evening watching a TV show — they immediately catch the eye and distract from the plot. Most often, these are "dead" pixels that remain dark while neighboring elements change color.

SlashGear writes about it.

Advertisement

Why do "dead" pixels occur, and how can they be fixed?

A "dead" pixel is a tiny square that does not light up at all, while a "stuck" or "bright" pixel, on the contrary, continuously lights up in one of the colors (RGB) or white. The cause of "sticking" is a transistor failure, which can often be fixed, while a "dead" pixel is often caused by a manufacturing defect or physical damage to the matrix.

Isolated defects rarely affect the operation of the device, but their "proliferation" reduces the usable screen area and, in touchscreens, also complicates control. To understand how serious the problem is, you need to accurately determine the type of problem.

On a solid color background (except black), a "dead" pixel looks like a solid dark spot, while a "stuck" pixel is clearly visible on a black background, glowing red, green, blue, or white. To check the integrity of your screen:

Open the website testmyscreen.com.

In the hamburger menu, select Solid Colors — the screen will turn white.

Look for black spots, click to change the background to black, and check for bright spots.

Review all available colors until you find the problematic pixel.

Before testing, turn off the device and wipe the display with a microfibre cloth dampened with distilled water to prevent dust from masking the defect.

There is a chance that the pixel can be "revived." The following methods can be used:

Restart — turn off the device for 30 seconds or longer, then turn it back on.

Light tapping — gently tap the defective area several times.

massage — turn off the screen, wrap your finger in a soft cloth, and gently press on the spot with the "dead" pixel;

Software utilities (JScreenFix, PixelHealer) — in the application window, place the animation over the problem spot and leave it for a few minutes, repeat if necessary;

Pixel Refresh functions (LG, Samsung) — in the OLED panel settings menu, run automatic cleaning.

If none of these methods help, you will have to replace the matrix. Contact a service center to find out the cost and procedure for replacement.

As a reminder, we wrote that in the early 2000s, plasma TVs were a symbol of technological progress in home cinema. However, within a few years, they were replaced by other screens, and the technology itself became a thing of the past.