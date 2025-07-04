Long USB cables: why your speed drops drastically

Type-C USB cable. Photo: Unsplash

USB cables are commonplace: they power wireless gadgets and transfer data between devices. However, if the cable is too long, charging efficiency and transfer speed are significantly reduced.

SlashGear writes about it.

Why is there a limit on cable length?

USB cables are available in dozens of options — from 1 to 2 meters and more, but "infinite" length is not possible. There are approximate limits for different standards: USB 1.0 — up to 2.7 meters, USB 2.0 — about 5 meters, and high-speed USB 3.0/3.1/3.2 — approximately 3 meters. The newer the standard, the higher the speeds, but the signal weakens faster.

When the recommended length is exceeded, delays (latency) and electrical resistance increase, signal loss or distortion becomes more frequent, and the cable becomes more vulnerable to electromagnetic interference. The situation is exacerbated by damage to the sheath or cheap materials: they overheat and break, especially in long cables. It is equally important to choose reliable brands — sellers can earn commission on this, and it is worth making sure that the quality matches the price.

How to extend your connection without losing speed

If you need more than the standard allows, an active USB extender will help. Such a cable has a built-in repeater: it amplifies the signal to avoid degradation over long distances. Short models are powered from the USB port itself, while longer ones often require a separate power supply.

Other options include an optical USB extender (which transmits the signal via fibre optic cable for hundreds of metres) or USB-to-Cat5/Cat6 adapters: these use a standard Ethernet cable and provide stability for 30-40 meters or more, depending on the specific model.

So, basic USB cables have their limits, but if necessary, they can be easily "extended" without loss by adding active equipment. Even beyond the recommended 3-5 meters, there are reliable ways to maintain speed and power.

As a reminder, USB flash drives can heat up during active file copying — it is a normal reaction of microchips to load. At the same time, excessive temperature or the smell of melted plastic may indicate a malfunction or low quality of the media.

We also wrote that the cheapest USB flash drives often have inflated specifications and can suddenly fail. If you store important documents or photos on them, it is better to choose trusted brands and avoid counterfeits.