Tarot Horoscope for November 10, 2025 — predictions for all zodiac signs

Today, November 10, the Tarot cards predict a time for the zodiac signs when the old breaks down to make way for the new. For some, it will be a moment of renewal; for others — a turning point after which life can no longer remain the same. The day promises unexpected discoveries, meaningful conversations, and deep inner insights

Novyny.LIVE, citing Your Tango, reports what the Tarot cards predict for each Zodiac sign for Monday, November 10, 2025.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Tarot Card: The Tower

A sudden event or news may change everything. Don’t fear transformation — true renewal begins after destruction.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Tarot Card: Death

Monday symbolizes both an ending and a new beginning. Don’t resist change — it opens the way to a better life.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Tarot Card: Two of Swords

You’ll face an unavoidable choice today. Trust your intuition — it will guide you in the right direction.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Tarot Card: Wheel of Fortune (reversed)

Unpredictable events may arise. Don’t rush — calmness will help you understand why things turned out this way.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups (reversed)

There’s no need to prove your worth. You are loved and respected for who you are — allow yourself to be authentic.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Tarot Card: Six of Wands

Recognition awaits you today. Don’t hesitate to accept praise — you’ve truly earned it.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Tarot Card: The World (reversed)

Some situations need closure. Only by finishing the old can you move forward.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Tarot Card: High Priestess (reversed)

Don’t ignore your inner voice, even if others doubt you. Speak honestly about your feelings — sincerity will strengthen trust.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords (reversed)

Your words hold power today — use them wisely. A bit of warmth and understanding will help you connect even with difficult people.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Tarot Card: Nine of Wands (reversed)

Avoid exhausting yourself with overwork. Give your body and mind a rest — results won’t run away.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Tarot Card: The Magician (reversed)

You may lose confidence temporarily — pause, reassess your steps, and you’ll find a new way forward.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Tarot Card: Justice

Fate will restore balance. Fairness and pure intentions will bring you the victory you deserve.

