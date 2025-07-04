The luckiest astrological signs this weekend — find out who!

Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The beginning of July is not only a time for warmth, relaxation, and meetings with loved ones. Astrologers say that the first weekend of this month could be a real breakthrough for one astrological sign. Luck will literally walk side by side with them, opening up new opportunities in love, finances, and even career.

Find out who will have incredible luck on the first weekend of July 2025 in the accurate astrological forecast from Novyny.LIVE.

The astrological sign that will experience tremendous luck on the first weekend of July 2025

Those born under the sign of Taurus will receive powerful energy support from the Universe. On the first weekend of July, you will feel a surge of strength, clarity of thought, and self-confidence. This Saturday and Sunday promise to be eventful, changing your perception of the future.

The astrological sign of Taurus. Photo: freepik.com

According to astrologers, this is the ideal time to make an important decision that you have been putting off for a long time. Luck will be on your side in financial matters: you may receive unexpected funds, sign a lucrative contract, or get an old debt repaid.

Taurus will also receive pleasant news from someone who has been on their radar for a long time. Astrologers advise single representatives of this sign not to reject the possibility of a romantic encounter. Don't stay at home — something fateful awaits you outside your usual space.

