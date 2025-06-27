Zodiac signs facing big changes: June 2025’s final weekend forecast

Horoscope for five zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The last weekend of June is here, and according to astrologers, it will be a turning point for certain zodiac signs. These special days offer a chance for new acquaintances, career breakthroughs, unexpected financial gains, and romantic adventures.

Read on for the accurate astrological forecast by Novyny.LIVE to find out which zodiac signs should prepare for major changes in their lives.

Advertisement

Last weekend of June will bring big changes to these zodiac signs

Taurus

This weekend will bring financial changes to Taurus. A promotion, a new job, or a profitable side hustle is possible. The main thing is your initiative. The stars are giving you a chance, but you have to act. If you've been thinking about earning extra income or starting your own business, now is the perfect time to take the first step. Don't miss out on opportunities falling into your lap.

Taurus sign. Photo: freepik.com

Cancer

For Cancers, the last days of June will bring unexpected encounters that will alter the course of events. It could be a new friend who opens the door to something meaningful, or an opportunity that comes out of nowhere. Don't turn down invitations, even if they seem frivolous. Change is on the horizon, so trust your intuition and go with the flow. It will lead you to the right place.

Cancer sign. Photo: freepik.com

Leo

For Leos, the last weekend of June marks the start of a significant career upgrade. The stars are opening new doors for your career, and you may receive an offer you can't refuse. Astrologers advise you not to be afraid to take on more responsibility — doing so will take you to the next level. Changes will also affect your surroundings. Someone may suddenly disappear from your life, making room for new, more reliable people.

Leo sign. Photo: freepik.com

Sagittarius

A breakthrough in self-realization is on the horizon for Sagittarius. You may decide to change careers, start your own project, or finally take action on something you've been putting off for a long time. Now is the time to turn your ambitions into action. Astrologers advise against waiting for support — you already have all the power you need. These changes will mark the beginning of a new stage in which you can truly prove yourself.

Sagittarius sign. Photo: freepik.com

Pieces

Pisces is entering a period of relationship reboots. This applies not only to love, but also to friendship and partnership. Someone from your past may reenter your life, presenting an important decision: whether to give them a second chance or let go completely. Astrologers suggest listening to your heart. Don't be afraid to change the rules, because now is the time to build healthy relationships that support you.

Pieces sign. Photo: freepik.com

As we mentioned earlier, we wrote about which zodiac signs will be lucky on the last weekend of June.

To recap, we wrote about which zodiac signs would be inspired in the last days of June.

We also discussed which zodiac signs will experience significant financial gains in the second month of summer.