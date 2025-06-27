Who gets lucky? One astrological sign shines this June weekend

Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The last weekend of June 2025 is not just a chance to relax before the working week and the new summer month. According to astrologers, it is on June 28 and 29 that the Universe is preparing something special for one astrological sign. These days can be pivotal — events that seem random will actually become key to the future.

Which of the astrological signs is the Universe giving unprecedented luck this weekend?

The weekend of June 28 and 29 opens a unique window of opportunity for those born under the independent and energetic sign of Sagittarius. Everything that seemed complicated or was put off "for later" yesterday will suddenly become clear, and the chances of reaching a new level will increase many times over.

According to astrologers, it's the ideal time to take risks in your career, finances, and even love. Intuition will come in handy during this period to guide you and help you plan the right steps.

What should Sagittarius expect? Maybe a win, debt repayment, or an unexpected lucrative offer. There's a good chance that you'll receive a call with good news or an offer on the weekend. It can turn your summer plans upside down.

Astrologers emphasize that the main thing this Saturday and Sunday is not to stay at home: the weekend should be active, open to communication and new opportunities.

