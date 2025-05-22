This zodiac sign must be careful during May 22 to 26 — horoscope

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Photo: Collage Novyny.LIVE

From May 22 to May 26, cosmic energy will be unstable and challenging. This will be especially true for one zodiac sign, which, according to astrologers, is at risk of facing a whirlwind of problems and unpleasant surprises. Even everyday things can go wrong, and trusted people may let you down at the worst possible moment. At such times, it may seem as if the entire universe is working against you. However, this is not a death sentence, but rather a sign that you should slow down and rethink your actions.

Read the astrological forecast of Novyny.LIVE to find out which zodiac signs should be careful in the coming days, from May 22 to 26. If you know what to prepare for, you can avoid adversity with minimal losses.

Gemini must be careful during May 22 to 26

Those born under the sign of Gemini will be in the center of a dangerous storm from May 22 to 26. This short period will bring a wave of unpredictable situations, minor setbacks, and delays in business. Communication will be especially difficult; you may be misunderstood or not be heard. In business, you may experience confusion with documents and postponed meetings. In your personal life, you may encounter unexpected conflicts.

Astrologers emphasize that this is not the best time for Geminis to make important decisions or start new projects. Don't try to take on everything at once. You tend to scatter your attention, and as a result, nothing comes to fruition. It's better to postpone important steps until early summer.

Gemini sign. Photo: freepik.com

How to Minimize Troubles During the Difficult Period from May 22 to 26

Astrologers advise Geminis to:

Avoid arguments, even if you think you're right. Double-check your documents — a small mistake could cost you dearly now. Take a break from society to help you recuperate. Don't panic. Yes, there will be problems, but they will be temporary. If you take your time and pay attention to the details, you will be able to overcome all the difficulties.

Remember that after every storm, the sun comes out again. Setbacks are often a sign from the universe that you should change direction or slow down. Listen to yourself, and this period will be a valuable experience, not a defeat.

