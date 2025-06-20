June 21–22, 2025: one zodiac sign gets a weekend of luck

Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The weekend of June 21–22 promises to be intense and emotional for many. However, one zodiac sign will receive a real jackpot from the universe. According to astrologers, this lucky sign will have great luck in love and finances. Unexpected positive events are also possible.

Read Novyny.LIVE's exact astrological forecast to find out who the stars' favorite will be this magical weekend of June 21-22.

The luckiest sign this weekend

Libra will be the main lucky sign this weekend. From June 21 to June 22, the stars will align favorably, bringing good luck in almost everything, from everyday matters to significant life choices. Even if you didn't plan anything special, get ready for pleasant surprises.

According to astrologers, you may receive unexpected news or have a meeting this Saturday or Sunday that will evoke new emotions. Lonely Libras may meet someone who arouses their interest and inspires them.

Financially, you can expect to repay a debt or receive unexpected benefits. These are also ideal days for creativity, inspiration, and short trips.

