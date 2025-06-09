Which astrological signs will be super lucky this week (June 9–15)

Horoscope for the four astrological signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

In the second week of June, the Universe will be encouraging us to be positive, but there will be more than enough challenges. At the same time, astrologers predict that the period from June 9 to 15 will be a real breakthrough for four astrological signs. These lucky people will be lucky in their work, finances, relationships, and even personal development.

Find out which astrological signs will achieve great success this week, on June 9-15, in the accurate astrological forecast of Novyny.LIVE.

The astrological signs that will be successful from June 9 to 15, 2025

Aries

This week can give Aries a lot of energy. It will appear closer to Wednesday. If you've been planning to make a name for yourself for a long time, don't hesitate. Things will be especially good at work — you can expect a lucrative offer, promotion, or increase in income.

Leo

Leos will be real magnets for good luck this week. You will literally radiate light from within, and everyone around you will notice. Astrologers advise you to pay attention to the financial sector: unexpected profits or profitable investments are possible. You will also have a chance to implement a creative project that has been put off for a long time.

Sagittarius

Finally, a week when everything goes exactly as you want it to. The stars give Sagittarius good luck in travelling, studying, and meeting new people. Between June 9 and 15, you may meet someone who will change your life, both personally and professionally. If you have an idea that has been bothering you, it's the ideal time to implement it.

Pisces

Quiet and dreamy Pisces will surprise everyone this week. You'll have a breakthrough in your career or receive good news that will give you the impetus to take action. Astrologers emphasize that your intuition will be stronger than ever, so listen to your heart. The week of June 9-15 will open up new horizons, and something incredibly good is likely hidden behind them. Don't be afraid of change — it will do you good.

