Zucchini muffins with cheese — an easy & tasty breakfast

Zucchini muffins. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

These zucchini muffins are a real find for a summer breakfast. They are light, healthy, juicy, and nutritious at the same time. Thanks to simple ingredients, this recipe can be prepared every day and never gets boring.

Smachnenke published the recipe.

Advertisement

You'll need:

Zucchini — 1 piece;

Eggs — 2 pieces;

Milk — 60 ml;

Oil — 2 tablespoons;

Flour — 100 g;

Semolina — 2 tablespoons;

Salt — to taste;

Black pepper — to taste;

Baking powder — 1 teaspoon;

Hard cheese — 50 g;

Greens — to taste;

(optional) Ham, chicken, sausage, or lightly salted fish — 100 g.

How to cook

Beat the eggs with salt, pepper, and other spices. Add oil and milk, mix well. Grate the courgette on a coarse grater, squeeze out any excess liquid, and add to the egg mixture.

Zucchini and flour. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Add the sifted flour, semolina, and baking powder, mix thoroughly until smooth. Add the grated cheese and finely chopped greens. If desired, add chopped fish or meat filling.

Cooking muffins. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Spread the dough into greased moulds (2 tablespoons in each), making 12 portions. Bake in an oven preheated to 180 °C (top and bottom heat, no convection) for 20–25 minutes.

Ready-made muffins. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Check readiness with a wooden stick. Allow to cool before removing from the mould. Serve garnished with greens or with sour cream or sauce to taste.

We invite you to get acquainted with our selection of simple and tasty breakfasts, which are ideal for starting your day with a hearty meal

Overnight oats — Lazy breakfast in a jar

Cottage cheesecake recipe — Perfect for breakfast

The easiest breakfast recipe — Cottage cheese muffins

Secret Recipe for Oatmeal Granola — Breakfast is ready in 3 min