Princess Diana always knew how to look flawless, even when it came to breakfast. Her morning began not with high-calorie foods, but with a light and healthy dish that she discovered for herself in a Swiss clinic. She tasted it once and never wanted to part with it again.

What breakfast did Princess Diana not cheat on for years?

Back at Kensington Palace, Diana asked her chef, Darren McGrady, to add one dish to her menu. The next morning, she was served overnight oats, or Bircher's muesli. This recipe is an ideal example of how healthy can be delicious:

In the evening, oatmeal is poured with orange juice;

In the morning, Greek yogurt, a little honey, lemon juice, grated apple, blueberries, and walnuts are added.

This combination not only pleases the taste buds but also energizes you for the whole day.

Note that oatmeal is a source of slow carbohydrates, which provide long-term satiety and stable blood sugar levels. It is rich in fiber, which improves digestion, and also contains magnesium, iron, and B vitamins — essential for the nervous system.

Fruit and honey add natural sweetness, nuts — healthy fats and proteins, and yogurt — probiotics for healthy microflora. And all this without a single gram of excess fat.

"Darren, you take care of all the fats, and I'll take care of the carbs at the gym," Diana said with a smile. And she really did go to the gym three times a week.

This recipe is not just a trendy breakfast. It's a delicious habit of a strong woman who always knew what she wanted — even at breakfast.

