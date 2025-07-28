Kateryna Usyk shows how to style unusual-shaped jeans

Kateryna Usyk. Photo: Instagram.com/usyk_kate1505

Kateryna, the wife of star boxer Oleksandr Usyk, has once again proven that she has an excellent sense of style. In the new everyday look that she shared on Instagram, everything came together: fashionable accents, comfort, and a slight touch of nostalgia for the 90s.

"RBC-Ukraine" writes about it.

Advertisement

Jeans that will catch attention in 2025

In Usyk's new look, it is worth noting the horseshoe jeans made of light "boiled" denim. They are loose in the hips and knees, but taper downwards, creating a characteristic curved line. This style literally "draws" the figure in a new way, adding style and a certain negligence — exactly what is currently at its peak.

Kateryna added a basic T-shirt of a deep brown shade to the trendy jeans. It is partially tucked in at the front, which beautifully emphasizes the waist and balances the voluminous bottom. Such a simple technique instantly makes the look collected and fashionable.

Stylish jeans. Photo from Instagram

Let's add that Kateryna did not limit herself to one shoe option. The frame shows both light pink sneakers and leopard ballet flats — both options work perfectly. If you want a little drive in your look, then choose an animalistic print. If comfort is your thing, sneakers are always in the game.

Kateryna Usyk with friends. Photo from Instagram

The look is complemented by a small black cross-body bag — compact, convenient, and does not interrupt other accents. The watch on the wrist adds a touch of sophistication. And the light blue manicure is like a cherry on the cake: a soft accent that catches the eye.

In short, this look is an ideal example of how to combine fashion trends with everyday comfort. Horseshoe jeans bring back the atmosphere of the 90s, but in a modern interpretation. And Kateryna Usyk shows how easy it is to integrate them into your everyday wardrobe.

As a reminder, we wrote about what kind of bag Kateryna Usyk recently came into the limelight with.