Why jackets have a stitched "X" on the back and what it means

Buying a new suit or coat is always a special moment. The item is new, stylish, and gives you self-confidence. But often after the purchase, you notice something strange: the pockets are sewn shut, there is a cross-shaped seam on the back, and the product itself does not seem to "fit" the figure at all. Do not rush to be disappointed — it is not a defect or negligence of the manufacturer. These are the details that you should know so that your new clothes look ideal.

The famous style influencer Parker York Smith shared an interesting detail on this subject on YouTube.

What to do with a new item after purchase

The famous stylist Parker York Smith repeatedly paid attention to these nuances, explaining them even to experienced fashionistas.

Remove the label from the sleeve

Most classic jackets and coats have a branded tag sewn onto the sleeve. It is often mistakenly left on, considering it part of the design. In fact, it is only needed for storage and sale. After purchase, be sure to remove it. The suit will immediately look different.

Tear open the sewn pockets

In new items, pockets are often specially sewn to avoid deformation during transportation. It is normal practice in the world of classic clothing. If you plan to use pockets, carefully open the stitches. If you prefer a smooth, concise look, you can leave them as they are. But everyone should know about this point.

Remove the decorative cross on the back

The cross-shaped seam at the bottom of the back of the jacket is another temporary detail that helps to maintain the shape of the slits (cuts). They are needed for ease of movement, but do not work properly while sewn. Once you remove this seam, the product "sits" better on the figure, the movements will become freer, and the overall look will be much more presentable.

