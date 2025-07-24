Summer fashion 2025: long shorts dominate Paris street style

Brown pants. Photo: Freepik

This summer, long shorts are not just a convenient item, but a real fashion statement. They became the main stars of street style during Paris Men's Fashion Week in late June. Fashionistas literally took over the streets in their shorts — denim, classic, cargo, satin, and even transparent. And all of these options had a different look, but each had its own zest.

Vogue told more about this trend.

Advertisement

Long shorts have become the hit of the season

The looks with these shorts can be so unconventional that it seemed as if the rules of style simply disappeared. One girl wore classic long shorts with white ballet flats, a lace bra, and a neon leather jacket — a combination that would have caused surprise before, but now looks surprisingly harmonious. Another combined sports shorts with heels and a transparent top, added hoop earrings and a micro bag, and immediately became the heroine of street style photographers.

Long shorts. Photo from Instagram

Another fashionable formula that could often be seen is baggy cargos and a 90s-style T-shirt, complemented by kitten heels. Some of the girls had a baseball cap before that, some had a silk scarf around their neck, or a belt bag. But in each case, the look had a collected, thoughtful, and at the same time very light look. The secret is that long shorts are a blank slate on which you can draw anything you want.

You can wear them with delicate tops, or add a little rebellion with rough boots and leather. By the way, this trend for long shorts is also an example of how men's fashion weeks are increasingly influencing women's wardrobe. And this is inspiring: fashion is becoming not about what is "possible" and "impossible", but about what you want today.

Stylish look. Photo from Instagram

This summer, you definitely shouldn't hide long shorts in the closet. On the contrary, experiment with looks, wear them with heels, with sneakers, with shirts and corsets, even with blazers.

Earlier, we wrote about which T-shirt has become a basic item in the wardrobe.

We also reported on why most people fell in love with bloomer shorts.