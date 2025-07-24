Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Fashion Should you wash your hair with laundry soap — or not?

Should you wash your hair with laundry soap — or not?

en
Publication time 24 July 2025 10:15
Laundry soap and hair: expert advice on risks, myths and emergency use
The girl's wet hair. Photo: Freepik

There are real legends about laundry soap. They say that our grandmothers washed their heads with it and had thick, strong, shiny hair. They say that there were no shampoos back then, and their hair looked luxurious.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you whether it really works and whether it is worth repeating their experience today.

Can laundry soap be useful for hair?

Laundry soap is not just any soap. In fact, it is quite aggressive to the skin and hair. If you wash your hair with it constantly, you can get not silky hair, but a completely different effect: dry ends, brittle strands, itchy skin, and even dandruff. Hair may seem greasier the very next day after washing — it is the skin's reaction to irritation.

Does anyone else wash their hair with laundry soap?
Laundry soap. Photo: Freepik

There is also a myth: laundry soap supposedly stops hair loss. However, according to trichologists, hair loss can be a signal that something is wrong with the body itself. The reasons can be different: lack of vitamins, hormonal imbalances, stress, or other factors. And soap definitely won’t solve it.

However, there are situations when there is nothing at hand except a piece of laundry soap. If it is really critical, you can do it once. But there is a condition: after such washing, you must neutralize the effect of alkalis contained in this soap. To do this, use a solution of ordinary table vinegar with water (1 tablespoon per liter of water) and rinse your hair well.

You can accidentally damage your hair if you don't know one thing
Washing hair. Photo: Freepik

The bottom line is simple: laundry soap is not an option for daily hair care. Even if grandmothers did it that way, times and conditions have changed. Hair needs gentle care, not harsh experimentation. If you want to keep your hair healthy and beautiful, it’s better to choose products designed specifically for hair.

We previously wrote about whether the new shampoo can help stop hair loss.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
