Trending summer hair color 2025: milkshake blonde inspiration

A girl gets her hair dyed. Photo: Freepik

This summer, the trend is not just blond, but a real dessert for hair — Milkshake Blonde. It's not one particular color, but a whole cocktail of delicate undertones: a little vanilla, a drop of caramel, a pinch of strawberry light. That's why it's called "milkshake".

Vogue writes about it.

Advertisement

Trendy hair color in 2025

This hair color has won the hearts of fashionistas with its layering. The strands seem to play with each other: some are warmer, others are slightly cooler. And thanks to this effect, the hair has a lively, voluminous, natural look. And what's nice is that even when the color is slightly washed off or faded in the sun, the look will remain stylish. No harsh transitions or dullness — everything is soft and harmonious.

Fashionable hair color. Photo: Instagram

Milkshake Blonde is already familiar to the world: ten years ago, this shade was worn by style icons such as Kate Moss and the Olsen Sisters. Today, it is being reinterpreted by new stars. Addison Ray has a milky blonde with a strawberry aftertaste, and Tate McRae has a milkshake blonde with notes of warm caramel.

By the way, it's the ideal color for summer. It beautifully accentuates the tan, making the look soft but expressive. And you don't need to bother with styling — light waves or even "beach" curls will look great with this color. Milkshake Blonde is a light and modern hair color for 2025.

As a reminder, we wrote about the haircuts that started to conquer summer trends.