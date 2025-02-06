Modern French manicure 2025 — what’s in trend

French manicure. Photo: Freepik

French manicure has long gone beyond the classics. It is no longer limited to a pale pink base and white tips — now it is a stylish nail design that can be adapted to any mood and look. Moreover, it can be worn not only on long or medium nails — short shapes also look great.

Novyny.LIVE will explain what makes French manicure so popular.

If it seems to you that French manicure is not your option, you should pay attention to modern interpretations. In 2025, completely new approaches to the classics are trending: play of colors, unusual combinations, and bold details. Get inspired by the most current ideas and save them for your next visit to the nail technician.

The most relevant options for French manicure

French ombre — a smooth transition from the main color of the coating to the tips creates a soft and sophisticated effect.

French ombre. Photo from Instagram

Animal print — a leopard, zebra, turtle, or even imitation snake skin on the tips add character to the manicure.

Abstract French — classic lines turn into chaotic patterns to create a unique design.

French design. Photo from Instagram

Reversed French is a non-standard approach when the emphasis is not on the tips but at the cuticle.

Microfrench — thin, barely noticeable lines on the free edge look elegant and neat.

Microfrench. Photo from Instagram

Colored French — instead of a white tip, you can choose any bright or pastel shade.

Pastel French manicure — pale pink, beige, or lavender tips add softness and elegance.

French manicure can be completely different — the classics remain, but modern trends make it possible to experiment and find your perfect option.

