Olena Zelenska's style — Which pieces she wouldn't choose

Olena Zelenska. Photo: Facebook

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska celebrates her 47th birthday today. Ukrainians often discuss her style, and while the majority approve of her choices, there are sometimes critical comments. However, the wife of the President of Ukraine remains true to her style — she rarely wears dresses, preferring suits.

Novyny.LIVE will explain the reasons behind her choice of style.

Why Olena Zelenska rarely wears dresses or skirts

According to her stylist, Natalia Kamenska, this is not just fashion but a statement to the world. A suit symbolizes composure, strength, and readiness to take action — it reflects the state of Ukrainian women in challenging times. Moreover, its masculine cut adds confidence. When choosing an outfit, not only comfort and practicality matter but also its relevance to the occasion and mood. If a dress doesn’t feel right, a well-chosen suit becomes the perfect alternative.

Zelenska in an elegant suit. Photo: Facebook

The stylist admits that nowadays there is hardly any time to carefully plan a wardrobe, so decisions have to be made quickly. In the past, outfits for important events were meticulously prepared in advance, but now, planning extends at most a week ahead. Special attention is given to details, such as brooches — some were designed specifically for the First Lady, and now, Ukrainian designers are the top choice.

Brooch in Zelenska's look. Photo: Facebook

As for the dress code, there is no legal requirement for the First Lady in Ukraine. However, there is generally accepted diplomatic protocol. For example, shoulders, elbows, or ankles should not be exposed at official events. This applies not only to the president's wife, but to all women in the delegation.

So before every international trip, Zelenska's team carefully studies all the rules, consults with experts, and even learns the nuances of local etiquette.

Zelenska in blue. Photo: Facebook

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the First Lady's style has also changed. The work of stylists and make-up artists was put on hold for a while, and then the wardrobe was formed from what was already there. But when it became known that Olena Zelenska was going to give a speech at the U.S. Congress, her look had to be considered very carefully. In general, however, the First Lady's wardrobe was only updated by 10% since then.

For Zelenska, the suit has become a symbol of the modern Ukrainian woman — strong, confident and ready for any challenge.

Today, February 6, Olena Zelenska turned 47. The First Lady is a successful woman who has been named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2023. Novyny.LIVE prepared a list of facts from the biography for the occasion.

Earlier, December 2024, Olena Zelenska spoke at the Synergy for Health: Uniting Efforts for Global Change conference and told about the medical project she leads, which has united 21 countries of the world in just one year of its existence. 36 Ukrainian and 43 foreign medical institutions have joined the project.