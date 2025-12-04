Wealth by date of birth — what prevents you from increasing your income

A woman with money. Photo: freepik

Some people try everything to be successful and wealthy, yet never manage to do so. According to numerologists, these individuals simply direct their energy in the wrong direction. Your date of birth can reveal what's preventing you from becoming rich and how to overcome it.

What prevents you from living in abundance

Born on the 8th, 17th, or 26th

Your financial potential is blocked by fear of thinking on a larger scale. Stop limiting your desires and dreams in order to finally achieve success. Your potential allows you to become a millionaire — you just need to let yourself open up.

Born on the 6th, 15th, or 24th

You need to develop relationships and take care of your appearance to attract money. The better you communicate with yourself and build a connection with your partner, the greater your chances of financial success.

Born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, or 29th

Your financial growth is blocked by resentment, hidden aggression, and gossip. Work on kindness to attract money. Pay attention to charity and cultivate positive energy.

Born on the 9th, 18th, or 27th

If you do not bring value to society through your knowledge and spirituality, you will not achieve financial abundance. In addition, you should stop being afraid to spend money. This fear is what blocks your financial flow.

Born on the 5th, 14th, or 23rd

Your financial potential will remain blocked until you begin learning and constantly discovering new things. Growth will be your key to prosperity. Do not hesitate to invest in it.

Born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd, or 31st

Your financial resources are blocked by a lack of discipline, regular exercise, and time management. To become wealthy, it is important to learn how to earn money with enjoyment and develop positive energy.

Born on the 7th, 16th, or 25th

Your financial potential is blocked by the absence of regular exercise and physical activity, as well as poor nutrition. Learn to devote time to yourself and practice spirituality. This will help significantly increase your income.

Born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, or 30th

Your financial potential may be blocked by issues in your relationship with your mother and reluctance to have children. Surround yourself with strong, confident women. Build your presence on social media and express yourself to achieve success.

