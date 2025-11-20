Zendaya, Pattinson shine in new look at Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey — photo

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson at shooting of A24. Photo: Backgrid

Empire magazine has unveiled a new batch of stills from Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated epic, The Odyssey. The images offer the first look at the star-studded adaptation, which includes Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.

First look at Nolan's IMAX-shot The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's long-awaited adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey continues to gain momentum as Empire releases more images from its 2026 movie preview. The new stills feature Robert Pattinson as Antinous and Zendaya as the goddess Athena.

Still from The Odyssey. Photo: Empire

These photos arrive ahead of the film's full trailer, which has yet to appear online despite a limited theatrical teaser already circulating.

The project is breaking new technological ground. The Odyssey is the first feature ever shot entirely on IMAX cameras, supported by a new "blimp" sound-dampening system that allows intimate dialogue scenes without sacrificing the format's visual grandeur.

"The blimp system is a game-changer. You can be shooting a foot from an actor's face while they're whispering and get usable sound. What that opens up are intimate moments of performance on the world's most beautiful format," Nolan recently said.

Still from The Odyssey. Photo: Empire

The cast includes Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Mia Goth, and Lupita Nyong'o.

Audiences will find out if The Odyssey lives up to its monumental promise when the film is released in theaters on July 17, 2026.

